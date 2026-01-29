Left Menu

In Defense of Paul Dano: Hollywood Rallies Against Tarantino's Criticism

Actor Paul Dano recently addressed Quentin Tarantino's criticism of his acting on a podcast, expressing gratitude to peers and fans who supported him. The film industry rallied around Dano with notable figures like Daniel Day-Lewis and Reese Witherspoon praising his talents. Tarantino also criticized actors Owen Wilson and Matthew Lillard.

Updated: 29-01-2026 15:26 IST
Hollywood is abuzz as Paul Dano responds with gratitude after filmmaker Quentin Tarantino launched a critique of his acting on a recent podcast episode. Dano, speaking with Variety, expressed thankfulness for the overwhelming support he received from both his peers and fans, calling the solidarity "really nice."

The criticism arose during Tarantino's discussion of his favorite films of the 21st century, where he labeled Dano's performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2007 epic "There Will Be Blood" as lacking. Tarantino's remarks sparked a wave of reactions from within the industry, prompting many prominent figures to defend Dano.

Daniel Day-Lewis, who starred alongside Dano, described him as one of "the best and most talented actors of his generation," while Reese Witherspoon and Matt Reeves also voiced strong support. The widespread backing highlighted the industry's distaste for Tarantino's harsh words, with George Clooney at an awards ceremony emphasizing the importance of kindness and respect.

