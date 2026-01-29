Alliance Air's 'Darpan' Magazine Relaunched to Reflect India's Cultural Tapestry

Alliance Air, a branch of AI Assets Holding Ltd., has triumphantly reintroduced its celebrated in-flight magazine, Darpan, at the WINGS India 2026 event in Hyderabad. This strategic relaunch was announced by key figures: Shri Amit Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, AIAHL; Shri Rajarshi Sen, CEO, Alliance Air; and Dr. Nikhil K. Kanodia, Chief Vigilance Officer, AIAHL.

Darpan, a bilingual magazine available on all Alliance Air flights, will feature riveting content in both English and Hindi. It aims to capture the essence of unique destinations across India, bringing stories of travel, culture, and exceptional individuals to light, further fostering a deep connection with the airline's passengers.

This move emphasizes Alliance Air's role in connecting the nation's diverse locales, particularly focusing on previously underserved regions and emerging markets. The airline's mission to enhance aviation access to remote areas continues to underscore its dedication to bridging India's geographical and cultural gaps.