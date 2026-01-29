Left Menu

Alliance Air's 'Darpan' Magazine Relaunched to Reflect India's Cultural Tapestry

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of AI Assets Holding Ltd., has relaunched its in-flight magazine, Darpan, at WINGS India 2026. The bilingual publication will feature English and Hindi content, spotlighting diverse Indian destinations, travel, culture, and people, enhancing Alliance Air's bond with passengers through authentic storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:00 IST
Alliance Air's 'Darpan' Magazine Relaunched to Reflect India's Cultural Tapestry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Alliance Air, a branch of AI Assets Holding Ltd., has triumphantly reintroduced its celebrated in-flight magazine, Darpan, at the WINGS India 2026 event in Hyderabad. This strategic relaunch was announced by key figures: Shri Amit Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, AIAHL; Shri Rajarshi Sen, CEO, Alliance Air; and Dr. Nikhil K. Kanodia, Chief Vigilance Officer, AIAHL.

Darpan, a bilingual magazine available on all Alliance Air flights, will feature riveting content in both English and Hindi. It aims to capture the essence of unique destinations across India, bringing stories of travel, culture, and exceptional individuals to light, further fostering a deep connection with the airline's passengers.

This move emphasizes Alliance Air's role in connecting the nation's diverse locales, particularly focusing on previously underserved regions and emerging markets. The airline's mission to enhance aviation access to remote areas continues to underscore its dedication to bridging India's geographical and cultural gaps.

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026