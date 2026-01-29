Savita Punia: The Unyielding Wall of Indian Hockey

Celebrated Indian hockey goalkeeper, Savita Punia, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, a recognition that underscores her resilience and the sacrifices made throughout her illustrious career. Known as the 'Wall of Indian hockey,' Punia's journey to this honour is filled with perseverance and a family's unwavering support.

Hailing from Sirsa, Haryana, Savita's story began in 2003 with a teacher's guidance, as her father brought her to the hockey trials. Despite personal challenges and financial struggles, she became the first woman goalkeeper to play over 300 international matches. Savita's father even invested his two-months' salary in her first goalkeeping kit, a gesture that fueled her determination.

Her relentless spirit led to her selection for the Indian team in 2008, although success didn't come with financial stability. Over the years, from facing humiliation on public transport to receiving the Arjuna Award, Savita remained steadfast. Today, the Padma Shri recognizes not just her achievements, but also the strength and sacrifices of those who supported her journey.

