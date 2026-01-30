Left Menu

Alia Bhatt collaborates with Prime Video to produce 'Don’t Be Shy'

Actor Alia Bhatt has teamed up with streaming platform Prime Video to produce an upcoming film Dont Be Shy. Described as an original romantic comedy, the film will be produced by Alia and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions alongside Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, according to a press release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:25 IST
Alia Bhatt collaborates with Prime Video to produce 'Don’t Be Shy'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Alia Bhatt has teamed up with streaming platform Prime Video to produce an upcoming film ''Don't Be Shy''. Described as an original romantic comedy, the film will be produced by Alia and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions alongside Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, according to a press release. It follows the story of Shyamili 'Shy' Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control. Alia said the aim of the banner is to produce the stories which ''feel honest and voices that feel their own''. ''This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens and Sreeti's passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story. It's an incredibly special project for me and for Eternal Sunshine. And with Prime Video, we found partners who consistently take bold creative calls and genuinely support distinctive storytelling, which felt like a natural meeting of minds, and the right place for this story to find its audience,'' she said in a statement. ''We're thrilled to collaborate with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt on this extremely fun yet warm romantic comedy, with a remarkable character like Shy Das at its heart. Alia's innate instinct for stories that are emotionally rich, deeply relatable, and immensely entertaining shines through in this young adult story,'' Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India, added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026