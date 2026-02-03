Left Menu

Remembering S P Venkatesh: The Maestro of Melodies

S P Venkatesh, an acclaimed South Indian music director, passed away at 70 due to cardiac arrest. Renowned for his work in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films, he crafted memorable scores and won the Kerala State Film Award in 1993. He collaborated with industry giants like Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned South Indian music director S P Venkatesh passed away at his residence following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, according to film industry sources. He was 70. Known for his work in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films, Venkatesh was a revered figure in the music industry.

Born on March 5, 1955, Venkatesh began his career in music by playing guitar alongside noted music director Vijay Bhaskar in 1971. Venkatesh made a remarkable entry into the Malayalam film industry in 1985 with 'Janakeeya Kodathi'. His collaboration with actors like Mohanlal and Mammootty is well remembered by fans.

He was awarded the Kerala State Film Award for Best Music Director in 1993 for his exceptional contributions to films like 'Paithrukam' and 'Janam'. His legacy includes popular songs in movies such as 'Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar' and 'Sphadikam', among others. His work also extended to Hindi cinema, crafting scores for films like 'Kyon Ki' and 'Hungama'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

