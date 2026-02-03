Left Menu

Sarah Ferguson's Charity Closes Amid Epstein Controversy

Sarah Ferguson's charity, Sarah's Trust, is closing following the release of emails showing her close ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The charity focused on supporting women and children but will shut down for the foreseeable future. Ferguson had maintained contact with Epstein even after his conviction.

The charity founded by Sarah Ferguson, once the Duchess of York, is facing closure amid controversy. Sarah's Trust, dedicated to aiding women and children, will shut its doors following revelations of Ferguson's relationship with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision comes after emails, detailed in documents from the US Department of Justice, revealed persistent correspondence between Ferguson and Epstein. These communications showed Ferguson describing Epstein in endearing terms and expressing regret over being associated with a negative portrayal of him.

This move follows a broader fallout involving Ferguson's ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, who was stripped of royal titles due to his Epstein links. The trust's closure marks a significant ending, reflecting the complex entanglements of its founder.

