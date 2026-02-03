Left Menu

Ajay Banga Reconnects with Ancestral Roots in Pakistan

World Bank President Ajay Banga visited his ancestral home in Punjab, Pakistan, and paid respects at a Sikh shrine. He engaged with local officials on Sikh heritage preservation and concluded his visit after exploring familial historical records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:17 IST
World Bank President Ajay Banga embarked on a personal journey to reconnect with his roots in Pakistan's Punjab province, paying homage at a Sikh shrine. The visit, part of his four-day tour, highlighted connections between cultural heritage and transnational bonds.

At Gurdwara Singh Sabha Khushab, Banga expressed appreciation for ongoing conservation efforts. ETPB Additional Secretary Nasir Mushtaq briefed him on projects enhancing Sikh heritage sites throughout Pakistan. The board, chaired by Qamar Zaman, aims to meet international standards in safeguarding these historic landmarks.

Banga, a naturalised US citizen with deep ties to India, underscored the global Sikh community's connection to Pakistan's sacred sites. His visit included an inspection of ancestral property records, coinciding with interactions with local and national figures dedicated to cultural diplomacy.

