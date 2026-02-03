Left Menu

Walt Disney Appoints Insider Josh D'Amaro as New CEO Amid Industry Shakeup

Josh D'Amaro, head of Disney's theme parks division, has been appointed as the new CEO, succeeding Bob Iger. This decision resolves a long-standing succession issue and coincides with significant industry challenges such as AI advancements and competitive pressures from streaming rivals.

Walt Disney has announced the appointment of Josh D'Amaro, head of its theme parks division, as the new CEO. This decision ends years of uncertainty about leadership succession at the company, placing a trusted insider at the helm during a period of significant industry changes driven by artificial intelligence and consolidation.

D'Amaro will officially assume the CEO position on March 18, succeeding Bob Iger, who is credited with transforming Disney through strategic acquisitions. Concurrently, Disney named Dana Walden as chief content officer and president, positioning her as a key figure in the company's content strategy.

The media landscape poses new challenges for D'Amaro, including competitive pressures and the impact of AI on Hollywood. Additionally, Disney faces scrutiny for its partnerships with AI firms using its legacy characters and must manage ongoing labor negotiations amid heightened political and industry tensions.

