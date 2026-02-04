Honoring Hugh Gantzer: Celebrated Travel Writer and Navy Commander Laid to Rest

Renowned travel writer and Padma Shri recipient Hugh Gantzer was laid to rest in a solemn ceremony in Mussoorie on Wednesday. The celebrated author and retired Indian Navy Commander passed away on Tuesday at his residence, 'Oakbrook', at the age of 94.

Family, friends, and Indian Navy officers gathered at the cemetery on Camel Back Road to pay their last respects. A guard of honor was accorded to Gantzer's coffin, reflecting his illustrious career and contributions to travel writing.

Born in Patna in 1931, Gantzer retired as a Commander from the Navy and, together with his wife Colleen, authored more than 30 books. The couple was honored with the Padma Shri in 2025, although Gantzer received the award at his home due to ill health.

