Left Menu

Honoring Hugh Gantzer: Celebrated Travel Writer and Navy Commander Laid to Rest

Esteemed travel writer and Padma Shri honoree, Hugh Gantzer, was cremated in Mussoorie after passing away at 94. A retired Indian Navy Commander, Gantzer, and his wife Colleen, were notable for authoring over 30 books. A guard of honor marked his farewell attended by family, friends, and Navy officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:49 IST
Honoring Hugh Gantzer: Celebrated Travel Writer and Navy Commander Laid to Rest
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned travel writer and Padma Shri recipient Hugh Gantzer was laid to rest in a solemn ceremony in Mussoorie on Wednesday. The celebrated author and retired Indian Navy Commander passed away on Tuesday at his residence, 'Oakbrook', at the age of 94.

Family, friends, and Indian Navy officers gathered at the cemetery on Camel Back Road to pay their last respects. A guard of honor was accorded to Gantzer's coffin, reflecting his illustrious career and contributions to travel writing.

Born in Patna in 1931, Gantzer retired as a Commander from the Navy and, together with his wife Colleen, authored more than 30 books. The couple was honored with the Padma Shri in 2025, although Gantzer received the award at his home due to ill health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Ideals: Foreign Policy and National Security in the Spotlight

Clash of Ideals: Foreign Policy and National Security in the Spotlight

 India
2
Market Volatility: Shifts and Surges Amid AI Concerns

Market Volatility: Shifts and Surges Amid AI Concerns

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Rides: India's Cooperative-Driven 'Bharat Taxi' Launch

Revolutionizing Rides: India's Cooperative-Driven 'Bharat Taxi' Launch

 India
4
Gold's Gleam Dims: Volatility Challenges Its Safe Haven Status

Gold's Gleam Dims: Volatility Challenges Its Safe Haven Status

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026