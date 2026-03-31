Indian Navy Inducts ‘Sanshodhak’: Strengthening Maritime Mapping and Strategic Capabilities

In a major stride toward enhancing India’s maritime domain awareness and hydrographic capabilities, the Indian Navy has taken delivery of ‘Sanshodhak’ (Yard 3028)—the fourth and final ship under the Survey Vessel (Large) programme—from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata.

The delivery marks the successful completion of a key naval programme aimed at boosting India’s capabilities in hydrographic surveying, oceanographic research, and navigational safety, while reinforcing the nation’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing.

Completing a Strategic Fleet: Survey Vessel Programme Milestone

The contract for four Survey Vessel (Large) ships was signed in October 2018, with the induction of:

INS Sandhayak (February 2024)

INS Nirdeshak (December 2024)

INS Ikshak (November 2025)

Sanshodhak (March 2026)

With Sanshodhak’s delivery, the Indian Navy now possesses a modern fleet of survey vessels capable of supporting both military operations and civilian maritime infrastructure development.

Advanced Capabilities for Hydrography and Ocean Research

Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by GRSE as per Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) standards, Sanshodhak is equipped to conduct:

Full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys

Mapping of port and harbour approaches

Identification of safe navigational routes and channels

Collection of oceanographic and geophysical data

Such capabilities are critical for:

Safe navigation of commercial and naval vessels

Port development and maritime infrastructure planning

Strategic underwater domain awareness

State-of-the-Art Survey Technology

Sanshodhak is equipped with cutting-edge hydrographic and survey systems, including:

Data Acquisition and Processing Systems

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

DGPS long-range positioning systems

Digital Side Scan Sonar

These technologies enable high-precision seabed mapping and data collection, essential for both defence operations and scientific research.

Robust Design and Performance

The vessel features:

Displacement: ~3,400 tonnes

Length: 110 meters

Speed: Over 18 knots

Powered by twin diesel engines

The ship underwent extensive harbour and sea trials before delivery, ensuring operational readiness and reliability.

Fast-Tracked Construction and Indigenous Excellence

The keel of Sanshodhak was laid in June 2022, and the vessel was launched in June 2023, reflecting efficient project execution timelines.

With over 80% indigenous content by cost, the project showcases India’s growing strength in:

Indigenous ship design and engineering

Domestic manufacturing capabilities

Integration of advanced maritime technologies

MSMEs and Industry Collaboration

The Survey Vessel programme has involved extensive participation from:

MSMEs and Indian industry partners

Specialized equipment manufacturers

Defence technology providers

This collaboration has contributed to:

Strengthening the domestic defence industrial ecosystem

Generating skilled employment

Building long-term technological capabilities

Strategic Importance in the Indian Ocean Region

Hydrographic survey vessels like Sanshodhak play a crucial role in:

Enhancing maritime domain awareness (MDA)

Supporting naval operations and amphibious missions

Assisting friendly foreign nations with hydrographic data

Enabling blue economy initiatives

As India expands its footprint in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), such capabilities are increasingly vital for maintaining safe sea lanes and strategic dominance.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Maritime Domain

The successful delivery of Sanshodhak stands as a testament to:

The Government’s push for self-reliance in defence production

The Indian Navy’s focus on indigenous design and innovation

The capability of Indian shipyards like GRSE to deliver complex platforms

It reflects a broader vision of transforming India into a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime technology.

Outlook: Expanding Maritime Capabilities

With the induction of Sanshodhak, the Indian Navy is better equipped to:

Support maritime trade and port development

Strengthen naval operations and strategic planning

Enhance scientific understanding of ocean environments

As India continues to modernize its fleet, survey vessels will remain a critical component in shaping the country’s maritime security and economic future.