Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan Wins 2024 Swadeshabhimani Kesari Award

Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, a distinguished journalist and author, has been announced as the recipient of the 2024 Swadeshabhimani Kesari Award, one of Kerala's prestigious journalism honors.

Information and Public Relations Special Secretary T V Subhash confirmed Gopalakrishnan was chosen for his significant media contributions. The award will be presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a ceremony on February 5 at the Durbar Hall of the secretariat.

Along with a cash prize of Rs 100,000, Gopalakrishnan will receive a sculpture crafted by renowned artist Kanayi Kunhiraman and a citation. His work with Mathrubhumi and his historic writings underline his rich career. The selection jury included notable figures such as poet Ezhachery Ramachandran, former MP T N Seema, and academician M V Narayanan.

(With inputs from agencies.)