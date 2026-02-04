Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan Wins 2024 Swadeshabhimani Kesari Award
Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, a senior journalist and author from Kerala, has been awarded the 2024 Swadeshabhimani Kesari Award for his significant media contributions. The award, presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and accompanied by Rs 100,000 and a sculpture by Kanayi Kunhiraman, recognizes outstanding journalism in Kerala.
Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, a distinguished journalist and author, has been announced as the recipient of the 2024 Swadeshabhimani Kesari Award, one of Kerala's prestigious journalism honors.
Information and Public Relations Special Secretary T V Subhash confirmed Gopalakrishnan was chosen for his significant media contributions. The award will be presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a ceremony on February 5 at the Durbar Hall of the secretariat.
Along with a cash prize of Rs 100,000, Gopalakrishnan will receive a sculpture crafted by renowned artist Kanayi Kunhiraman and a citation. His work with Mathrubhumi and his historic writings underline his rich career. The selection jury included notable figures such as poet Ezhachery Ramachandran, former MP T N Seema, and academician M V Narayanan.
