Church Uproar as Angel Art Resembling Prime Minister Scrubbed After Backlash

An altered angel painting in a Rome church resembling Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sparked political and clerical backlash, leading to its removal. The image, modified to look like Meloni, drew both public interest and controversy. Following an uproar, the church overpainted the resemblance, citing disruption of worship.

Political and clerical tensions ignited in Rome after an angel painting in a church chapel was controversially altered to resemble Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The modification caused a stir, prompting the parish priest to have the angel's face wiped off the artwork entirely.

The depiction drew immediate reactions from various quarters, including opposition figures and Cardinal Baldo Reina, who voiced concerns over the misuse of sacred imagery. Facing an influx of visitors more interested in viewing the contentious art rather than participating in religious practices, church authorities took decisive action.

Following the incident, further scrutiny has been prompted by the Italian Culture Ministry, as well as a candid reaction from Meloni, who humorously dismissed the event on social media. The Vatican also remained reticent, as the original artist complied with restoration demands.

