Crackdown on Non-Compliant Adventure Tourism Ventures in Idukki

A drive targeting adventure tourism ventures lacking mandatory safety compliance is set to commence in Idukki district, announced District Collector Dinesan Cheruvat. A specialized team will conduct inspections starting post-February 14, ensuring ventures adhere to safety guidelines and land suitability requirements.

Prompted by an incident last November where a family's sky-dining experience turned dangerous due to a technical failure, the district administration prioritizes stringent safety checks. The inspection team comprises PWD officials, a hazard analyst, and a geologist, assessing civil, electrical, and mechanical aspects along with essential life-saving equipment.

Cheruvat emphasized that ventures operating without meeting safety norms will be shut down, with comprehensive inspections concluded before March 31 and findings submitted to the state government. Guidelines for starting adventure tourism projects will soon be issued, urging operators to validate safety standards through qualified agencies.

