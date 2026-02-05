Delhi High Court to Rule on Vivek Oberoi's Personality Rights Protection

The Delhi High Court is poised to deliver a verdict on a lawsuit filed by actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, who seeks legal protection for his personality and publicity rights amid allegations of identity misuse on various digital and commercial platforms.

The case was presented before Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, with Oberoi alleging significant unauthorized exploitation of his likeness through fake social media accounts and AI-generated content.

Vivek Oberoi, represented by advocates Sana Raees Khan and Pranay Chitale, seeks a permanent injunction against identified and unknown parties, alleging violations of fundamental, performer's, and moral rights, including AI technology misuse that harms his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)