Delhi High Court to Rule on Vivek Oberoi's Personality Rights Protection

The Delhi High Court is set to rule on Vivek Oberoi's suit seeking protection against the misuse of his identity. Oberoi alleges unauthorized use of his name and likeness in social media, merchandise, and AI-generated content. The case highlights growing concerns over digital misappropriation of celebrity identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:55 IST
Vivek Oberoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is poised to deliver a verdict on a lawsuit filed by actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, who seeks legal protection for his personality and publicity rights amid allegations of identity misuse on various digital and commercial platforms.

The case was presented before Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, with Oberoi alleging significant unauthorized exploitation of his likeness through fake social media accounts and AI-generated content.

Vivek Oberoi, represented by advocates Sana Raees Khan and Pranay Chitale, seeks a permanent injunction against identified and unknown parties, alleging violations of fundamental, performer's, and moral rights, including AI technology misuse that harms his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

