Left Menu

Mumbai Crime Branch Makes Arrest in Rohit Shetty Home Firing Case

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has apprehended Asaram Fasle, a suspect accused of supplying the weapon used in the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence. The investigation traces involvement to multiple suspects, with one individual still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:21 IST
Mumbai Crime Branch Makes Arrest in Rohit Shetty Home Firing Case
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Prashant Pandey, Mumbai - The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has captured an additional suspect linked to the firing incident at the home of renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty, officials confirmed.

Authorities revealed that the detained suspect, identified as Asaram Fasle, also known as Babu, allegedly provided the firearm used in the assault on Shetty's residence. Fasle's arrest is seen as a significant breakthrough in the case.

The suspect is set to appear before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai today. Previously, four other individuals were detained, with their police custody expiring. Further investigation has disclosed a connection to a vehicle traced back to a Pune resident, linked through a chain of transactions leading to the incident.

Mumbai police have identified a network orchestrating the operation, with suspects believed to be following orders from a key figure, Shubham Lonkar. Despite the recent arrests, the main shooter remains unidentified and at large, with authorities diligently pursuing leads.

The firing at Shetty's home, emblematic of recurring crime patterns involving diverse small groups for singular operations, continues to unravel as more evidence becomes available.

Reports suggest that these operations encompassed a series of planned criminal activities, pointing towards an intricate scheme that experts say has been employed in prior incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revamping India's Coaching Ecosystem: A New Era of Accreditation and Governance

Revamping India's Coaching Ecosystem: A New Era of Accreditation and Governa...

 India
2
High Stakes Diplomacy: Paving the Path to Peace in Ukraine

High Stakes Diplomacy: Paving the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Ukraine
3
Concrete Milestone: Paks 2 Nuclear Plant Construction Begins

Concrete Milestone: Paks 2 Nuclear Plant Construction Begins

 Hungary
4
Mystery Attack on Udaipur-Ajmer Express: Passenger Injured

Mystery Attack on Udaipur-Ajmer Express: Passenger Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026