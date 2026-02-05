Mumbai Crime Branch Makes Arrest in Rohit Shetty Home Firing Case

By Prashant Pandey, Mumbai - The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has captured an additional suspect linked to the firing incident at the home of renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty, officials confirmed.

Authorities revealed that the detained suspect, identified as Asaram Fasle, also known as Babu, allegedly provided the firearm used in the assault on Shetty's residence. Fasle's arrest is seen as a significant breakthrough in the case.

The suspect is set to appear before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai today. Previously, four other individuals were detained, with their police custody expiring. Further investigation has disclosed a connection to a vehicle traced back to a Pune resident, linked through a chain of transactions leading to the incident.

Mumbai police have identified a network orchestrating the operation, with suspects believed to be following orders from a key figure, Shubham Lonkar. Despite the recent arrests, the main shooter remains unidentified and at large, with authorities diligently pursuing leads.

The firing at Shetty's home, emblematic of recurring crime patterns involving diverse small groups for singular operations, continues to unravel as more evidence becomes available.

Reports suggest that these operations encompassed a series of planned criminal activities, pointing towards an intricate scheme that experts say has been employed in prior incidents.

