Omar Abdullah Pushes for Reopening of Closed Tourist Destinations in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the closure of tourist destinations post-Pahalgam attack, advocating their reopening and discussing tourism-related reforms, including streamlined registration processes. He emphasized the sector’s economic contribution and mentioned Amit Shah’s upcoming visit to discuss these pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:31 IST
tourism
  • India

In an effort to rejuvenate Jammu and Kashmir's tourism, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced his intention to discuss the reopening of closed tourist sites with Home Minister Amit Shah during Shah's visit to the Union Territory. This move follows the closure of nearly 50 locations after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam the previous year.

During a legislative session, Abdullah, who also handles the tourism portfolio, assured that the government is working on revising outdated tourism trade rules from 1978 to streamline processes, enhance transparency, and reduce bureaucratic delays. He emphasized the sector's vital role in creating employment opportunities for local youth.

As part of the ongoing efforts, the planned rules aim to simplify the registration of tourism units and promote community participation. Abdullah highlighted the need for reform, acknowledging past oversight, with a commitment to improve the ease of doing business within the region's tourism industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

