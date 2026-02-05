Grace Lillian Lee Bridges Cultural Heritage at India Art Fair 2026

Grace Lillian Lee, a prominent Australian First Nations artist, designer, and cultural advocate, is bringing her unique perspective to India, participating in the 2026 India Art Fair. Her work highlights Indigenous Australian heritage, sustainability, and identity, presented on one of South Asia's leading art stages. The 17th edition of the India Art Fair takes place from February 5-8 at New Delhi's NSIC Exhibition Grounds.

This prestigious event, the foremost modern and contemporary art platform in South Asia, showcases 133 exhibitors, including galleries, institutions, and a special Design section. Lee, who founded First Nations Fashion and Design (FNFD), emphasized the shared cultural values between Indigenous Australian and Indian traditions. "We celebrate our culture through weaving and fashion, connecting to a broader purpose," she told ANI.

The Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, expressed enthusiasm for Lee's participation, underscoring the significance of her cross-cultural work. He acclaimed her amalgamation of tradition with modern artistry. On Instagram, Lee documented her journey in India, sharing her conversations with Sanjay of Raw Mango and her exploration of India's rich textile and craft legacy, praising their depth and cultural storytelling.