Delhi High Court Petition Challenges Netflix Film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' for Defamation

A writ petition has been submitted to the Delhi High Court to stop the release and streaming of the Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat.' The petitioner claims the film's title and content are defamatory and offensive, potentially damaging the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community.

Filed by Mahender Chaturvedi, who is deeply involved in Indian spirituality and scripture, the petition alleges the film misleadingly associates the title 'Pandat' with corruption. Chaturvedi argues this misrepresentation negatively impacts the Brahmin community and his professional life.

The plea argues that the film violates fundamental constitutional rights and promotes stereotype-based vilification. It highlights the lack of effective regulation on OTT platforms to monitor creative content, urging the court to intervene to safeguard community dignity and public order.

