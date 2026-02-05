Harnessing AI for Social Impact: Bridging Educational and Governance Gaps
Ajay Piramal of the Piramal Group highlights the pivotal role of digital and AI tools in enhancing social welfare. These technologies help address unused education scholarships and governance inefficiencies, empowering communities. He emphasizes aligning business philosophies with philanthropy to ensure impactful societal change.
Technology and artificial intelligence are emerging as essential tools for creating social impact, according to Ajay Piramal, chairman of the Piramal Group. Speaking at an event organized by India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS), Piramal stressed that while fundraising remains mostly offline, tech solutions are critical in bridging systemic gaps in public welfare delivery.
He noted that in education, despite government provisions for free schooling and scholarships for girls, a significant portion of scholarships remain unused due to ineffective distribution. Digital solutions are being tapped to resolve these issues, ensuring that educational benefits reach the intended recipients.
Highlighting governance challenges, Piramal said that local bodies often lack timely information on welfare schemes they administer, leaving communities unaware of their entitlements. Pilot AI initiatives aim to close these information gaps, empowering both local panchayats and citizens. Piramal advocates for a business approach infused with compassion to drive both profitable and socially responsible outcomes.
