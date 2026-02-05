Left Menu

Swadeshabhimani-Kesari Awards: Celebrating Journalism's Legacy in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the transformative role of journalism as he presented the Swadeshabhimani–Kesari Award to Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan for his significant contributions. The awards honor journalists who have influenced social change, echoing the legacies of pioneers like Swadeshabhimani K Ramakrishna Pillai and Kesari A Balakrishna Pillai, amidst criticisms of mainstream media alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:47 IST
Swadeshabhimani-Kesari Awards: Celebrating Journalism's Legacy in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan underscored the pivotal role journalism plays in fostering social change while speaking at the Swadeshabhimani–Kesari Award ceremony. Senior journalist Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan was among the honorees, recognized for his profound influence on journalism through decades of dedicated service.

Vijayan paid homage to pioneering journalists, Swadeshabhimani K Ramakrishna Pillai and Kesari A Balakrishna Pillai, who used their platforms for potent political and social critique. Today, their influence resonates in a media landscape that spans print, radio, television, and social media. The Chief Minister reiterated the timeless role of journalism in raising public awareness and advocating societal progress.

The event highlighted the Kerala government's stance on media neutrality, countering claims of bias. Despite political differences, the administration honored various journalists, demonstrating that awards are granted on merit alone. Gopalakrishnan, noted for his research-driven reporting and historical insight, exemplifies independent journalistic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026