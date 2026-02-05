Swadeshabhimani-Kesari Awards: Celebrating Journalism's Legacy in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan underscored the pivotal role journalism plays in fostering social change while speaking at the Swadeshabhimani–Kesari Award ceremony. Senior journalist Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan was among the honorees, recognized for his profound influence on journalism through decades of dedicated service.

Vijayan paid homage to pioneering journalists, Swadeshabhimani K Ramakrishna Pillai and Kesari A Balakrishna Pillai, who used their platforms for potent political and social critique. Today, their influence resonates in a media landscape that spans print, radio, television, and social media. The Chief Minister reiterated the timeless role of journalism in raising public awareness and advocating societal progress.

The event highlighted the Kerala government's stance on media neutrality, countering claims of bias. Despite political differences, the administration honored various journalists, demonstrating that awards are granted on merit alone. Gopalakrishnan, noted for his research-driven reporting and historical insight, exemplifies independent journalistic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)