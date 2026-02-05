Left Menu

Iran's Bahá'í Community Faces Renewed Persecution Amid National Crisis

The Bahá'í community alleges that the Iranian government is intensifying efforts to scapegoat its members amidst national turmoil. State media has aired coerced 'confessions,' escalating persecution. This pattern of targeting the Bahá'í faith has persisted since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with allegations rooted in disinformation and hate speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:20 IST
Iran's Bahá'í Community Faces Renewed Persecution Amid National Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The Bahá'í community is voicing concern over what it describes as escalating efforts by the Iranian government to scapegoat its members during a period of national crisis. Accusatory programs have been broadcast on state television, contributing to what the community deems a hostile environment.

Recent reports indicate a rise in arrests and detentions of Bahá'í adherents, alongside broadcasts featuring forced 'confessions.' These actions are seen as part of a longstanding pattern of persecution, reviving tactics used since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Bahá'í International Community criticizes this intensification of pressure as a violation of human rights. Representatives argue that all Iranians, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds, deserve to contribute to the formation of their nation's future without fear of persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026