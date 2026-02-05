Iran's Bahá'í Community Faces Renewed Persecution Amid National Crisis

The Bahá'í community is voicing concern over what it describes as escalating efforts by the Iranian government to scapegoat its members during a period of national crisis. Accusatory programs have been broadcast on state television, contributing to what the community deems a hostile environment.

Recent reports indicate a rise in arrests and detentions of Bahá'í adherents, alongside broadcasts featuring forced 'confessions.' These actions are seen as part of a longstanding pattern of persecution, reviving tactics used since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Bahá'í International Community criticizes this intensification of pressure as a violation of human rights. Representatives argue that all Iranians, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds, deserve to contribute to the formation of their nation's future without fear of persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)