Army's Tourism Boosts in Sikkim

Major General MS Rathore informed Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur about the Army's involvement in various tourism projects, increasing tourist arrivals. Projects include Prerna Sthal and General Sagat Singh Memorial. The governor lauded the Army's efforts in tourism and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Major General MS Rathore, from the Army's Black Cat Division, met with Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Thursday to discuss ongoing tourism projects facilitated by the Army in the state.

During the meeting, Major General Rathore highlighted key initiatives such as the Prerna Sthal, General Sagat Singh Memorial, Nathula-Chola tourist centre, and Baba Harbhajan Mandir, which are poised to invigorate Sikkim's tourism landscape.

The GOC also reported a notable increase in tourist arrivals during December and January, a testament to the positive impact of these projects. Governor Mathur expressed his appreciation for the Army's dual commitment to national security and regional tourism development.

