High Court Drama: Privacy Breach Battle Between Elton John and Daily Mail

David Furnish, husband of Elton John and one of seven claimants, accuses the Daily Mail's publisher of unlawfully obtaining personal information, including from Prince Harry. Furnish claims the Mail published homophobic content and compromised privacy. The publisher denies wrongdoing, asserting that all information was from public or legitimate sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:02 IST
In an unfolding legal saga at London's High Court, David Furnish, husband of British singing icon Elton John, has accused the Daily Mail's publisher of unlawfully obtaining private information about them, including details from their friend, Prince Harry.

Furnish, alongside John, is part of a group of seven claimants alleging privacy breaches by the publisher, Associated Newspapers. In his testimony, Furnish stated that the Mail had been notably homophobic towards him and John, a claim the publisher refutes by asserting the reported information was either public or from legitimate sources.

Furnish's statements come as he stands as the sixth claimant to testify, following Prince Harry and others. The case centers on articles published from 2002 to 2015, including one involving a Prince Diana memorial concert. Despite the Mail's defense claiming their information came from royal sources, Furnish maintains the publisher violated their privacy.

