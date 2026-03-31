Prince Harry's Legal Battle: The High-Stakes Showdown with British Tabloids

Prince Harry's final lawsuit against British tabloids hinges on the credibility of a private investigator who previously admitted to spying on the royal. The Duke of Sussex, alongside celebrities such as Elton John, Sadie Frost, and Elizabeth Hurley, claims that the tabloids engaged in unlawful information gathering, including phone tapping and deception, over decades.

Investigator Gavin Burrows testified that he never conducted covert activities for the Daily Mail or its sister publication. However, a statement allegedly signed by Burrows, suggesting he performed hundreds of jobs for the Mail, catalyzed the legal action. Burrows later disavowed this statement, asserting it was fabricated and his signature was forged.

The case is significant for Prince Harry, who aims to hold newspapers accountable and reform what he describes as a toxic media culture. Estimated legal costs have soared to nearly USD 52 million. Judge Matthew Nicklin will issue a written ruling following the 11-week trial, which featured testimonies from reporters denying any illicit practices in covering stories about Harry.

(With inputs from agencies.)