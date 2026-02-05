Left Menu

India's Protected Monuments: Ensuring Heritage Security

The Indian government confirmed that no protected monuments are currently untraceable, addressing Parliament about unauthorized constructions at these sites. Governed by the AMASR Act, efforts to protect India's 3,686 monuments include legal actions such as demolition of illegal structures and improved site management.

The Indian government has reassured Parliament that none of the 3,686 sites under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are currently untraceable. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, highlighted that violations near these centrally protected sites have been identified, leading to enforcement actions.

Ensuring the preservation of these invaluable cultural assets, actions taken by authorities include halting unauthorized constructions, demolishing illegal structures, and collaborating with local bodies. These steps comply with the AMASR Act, which serves as the legal framework for protecting such monuments.

Addressing questions in Parliament, Shekhawat explained that while some issues remain from past assessments, continuous restoration and conservation efforts are prioritized, driven by need and the availability of resources. Public access to detailed notifications about these sites is available through platforms like e-gazettes and the Abhilekh Patal portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

