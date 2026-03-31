Youth Empowerment Through Cultural Heritage: Transforming Jammu & Kashmir

At the Jammu Kashmir Cultural Festival, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha encouraged youth to draw inspiration from their cultural roots to foster meaningful social change. He stressed the importance of preserving cultural heritage as a means to shape a promising future for the Union Territory.

In his address, Sinha highlighted the crucial role that culture, tradition, and spirituality play in strengthening identity and promoting innovation. He emphasized India's responsibility in using its rich cultural values and ideas to offer solutions amid global tensions and strive for peace.

Sinha also lauded India's recent transformations and urged collective societal efforts to accelerate progress. He expressed optimism about India's return to its ancient prominence, with contributions from its engineers, scientists, and innovators leading global advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)