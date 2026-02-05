Kerry Washington Joins Forces with Netflix for Thrilling New Film

Kerry Washington is stepping into dual roles as both star and executive producer for 'An Innocent Girl,' an upcoming Netflix film set to captivate audiences with its psychological thrills. Directed by the acclaimed Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie features co-stars James Marsden and Chloe East, weaving a complex narrative of ambition and peril.

The plot follows a young woman who becomes ensnared by a high-flying Washington DC couple, leading her into a perilous world brimming with sex, power, and murder. Collet-Serra, known for hits like 'Carry On' and 'Cliffhanger,' is directing from a screenplay by Michael Mohan and Marc Guggenheim, with recent tweaks by Carly Wray.

This project marks another milestone in Washington's lauded career with Netflix. Following her acclaimed roles in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' and Tyler Perry's 'The Six Triple Eight,' 'An Innocent Girl' promises to be another standout success story in the streaming giant's roster.

