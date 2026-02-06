Desperate Search for Missing Mother of TV Anchor Savannah Guthrie

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, continues in Arizona. Authorities suspect she is alive despite no suspects being identified in her disappearance.

Nancy, aged 84, was reported missing from her Tucson home after having dinner with family. Due to limited mobility, her departure was classified as possible abduction. While a ransom letter surfaced, it has not led to further communication.

FBI and local authorities are working tirelessly as Nancy's frail health and necessity for daily medication raises urgency. This case has garnered significant media attention, with federal support promised by former President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)