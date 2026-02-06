Left Menu

Desperate Search for Missing Mother of TV Anchor Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of TV anchor Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Arizona home. Her disappearance is believed to be a kidnapping, with investigators still searching. A ransom letter was received, but no suspect has been identified. Concerns are raised over her health due to lack of medication.

Updated: 06-02-2026 00:50 IST
Desperate Search for Missing Mother of TV Anchor Savannah Guthrie

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, continues in Arizona. Authorities suspect she is alive despite no suspects being identified in her disappearance.

Nancy, aged 84, was reported missing from her Tucson home after having dinner with family. Due to limited mobility, her departure was classified as possible abduction. While a ransom letter surfaced, it has not led to further communication.

FBI and local authorities are working tirelessly as Nancy's frail health and necessity for daily medication raises urgency. This case has garnered significant media attention, with federal support promised by former President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

