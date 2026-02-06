Ancient Egyptian Sculpture Repatriated from the Netherlands

The Netherlands has returned a 3,500-year-old stone sculpture to Egypt, concluding that it was illicitly looted, most likely during the Arab Spring in 2011. The artefact resurfaced at a Dutch art fair in 2022, sparking an investigation.

Officials determined the sculpture to be from Luxor, depicting a senior figure from Pharaoh Thutmose III's reign. Dutch authorities seized it in Maastricht, with art dealer Sycomore Ancient Art voluntarily relinquishing the piece to rightful ownership, embracing a policy of restitution in cultural heritage.

Egyptian Ambassador Emad Hanna emphasized the artefact's significance for the nation's tourism and economy. While specific display plans are pending, the return bolsters Egypt's efforts to reclaim its historical treasures.

