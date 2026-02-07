Left Menu

Debunking Colonial Myths: Justice Chandrachud Applauds New Book

Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud praised a new book for dismantling myths surrounding British colonial rule in India. Presented by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, the book challenges the narrative of colonialism as a civilizing mission, instead highlighting its exploitation-driven motives.

Updated: 07-02-2026 12:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting book launch event, former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud praised 'Colonisation, Crusade and Freedom in India' by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi. Chandrachud applauded the work for its rigorous examination of British colonial rule's justifications, exposing them as cleverly packaged myths rather than reluctant governance.

Chandrachud emphasized how the book avoids traditional chronological narratives, instead weaving through centuries of imperial rhetoric with an analytical approach. It skillfully critiques the portrayal of British rule as a civilizing force, arguing that such narratives served to mask deliberate acts of expansion and exploitation, a feat often framed as morally necessary intervention.

The event also saw prominent figures like Kapil Sibal weighing in, describing historical falsifications perpetuated by British intellectuals. The book's examination of India's pre-colonial strength and subsequent subjugation stands as a testament to the resilience of its civilizational history, challenging enduring imperial myths with an evidence-based critique.

(With inputs from agencies.)

