Left Menu

Suresh Triveni's Reluctant Dive into Long-Format Crime Thriller 'Daldal'

Suresh Triveni, acclaimed filmmaker of 'Tumhari Sulu' and 'Jalsa,' ventured into the series 'Daldal' for Amazon Prime, drawn by its character depth despite initial reluctance. Based on Vish Dhamija's 'Bhendi Bazaar,' the series explores a cop's hunt for a serial killer, featuring Bhumi Pednekar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:17 IST
Suresh Triveni's Reluctant Dive into Long-Format Crime Thriller 'Daldal'
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed filmmaker Suresh Triveni, known for his work on 'Tumhari Sulu' and 'Jalsa,' initially hesitated to transition into series with 'Daldal.' Yet, the character-driven narrative ultimately captured his interest. The Amazon Prime Video series stars Bhumi Pednekar as a cop tracking a serial killer in Mumbai.

Inspired by Vish Dhamija's 'Bhendi Bazaar,' and debuting on Amazon Prime on January 30, 'Daldal' marks Triveni's showrunner debut. He was inspired by series like 'Mindhunter' in understanding serial killers' psyches. The writing process involved crafting multiple drafts over four years with input from several writers.

Besides 'Daldal,' Triveni eagerly anticipates releasing two OTT films: 'Subedar,' an action-drama with Anil Kapoor, and 'Maa Behen,' a dark-comedy starring Madhuri Dixit Nene. Despite being a hesitant series runner, Triveni found value in collaboration with talented teams and actors, shaping impactful storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
India-US Trade Boost: A New Era for Electronics and IP Cooperation

India-US Trade Boost: A New Era for Electronics and IP Cooperation

 Global
3
Karur Vysya Bank Inaugurates 900th Branch, Strengthens Nationwide Presence

Karur Vysya Bank Inaugurates 900th Branch, Strengthens Nationwide Presence

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over US-India Interim Trade Deal: 'Naam Narender, Kaam Surrender'

Controversy Erupts Over US-India Interim Trade Deal: 'Naam Narender, Kaam Su...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026