Suresh Triveni's Reluctant Dive into Long-Format Crime Thriller 'Daldal'

Acclaimed filmmaker Suresh Triveni, known for his work on 'Tumhari Sulu' and 'Jalsa,' initially hesitated to transition into series with 'Daldal.' Yet, the character-driven narrative ultimately captured his interest. The Amazon Prime Video series stars Bhumi Pednekar as a cop tracking a serial killer in Mumbai.

Inspired by Vish Dhamija's 'Bhendi Bazaar,' and debuting on Amazon Prime on January 30, 'Daldal' marks Triveni's showrunner debut. He was inspired by series like 'Mindhunter' in understanding serial killers' psyches. The writing process involved crafting multiple drafts over four years with input from several writers.

Besides 'Daldal,' Triveni eagerly anticipates releasing two OTT films: 'Subedar,' an action-drama with Anil Kapoor, and 'Maa Behen,' a dark-comedy starring Madhuri Dixit Nene. Despite being a hesitant series runner, Triveni found value in collaboration with talented teams and actors, shaping impactful storytelling.

