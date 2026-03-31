Historic Arrest: Thane's Crime Thriller Unfolds

In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officials in Maharashtra's Thane city have apprehended a 39-year-old man involved in a brazen shooting incident.

The crime unfolded on March 27 at a local petrol pump, where the accused, Zabiullah Shafiqur Rahman Khan, confronted victim Inzamam Amiruddin Siddiqui, 26, over a previous disagreement.

Khan fired two shots at Siddiqui, threatened his girlfriend, and fled the scene on Siddiqui's motorbike. Authorities, led by Senior Inspector Abhay Mahajan, successfully captured the suspect on March 29, recovering the firearm and the stolen vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)