Chinmayi Sripaada Stands Against Online Bullying: A Support for Arjun Kapoor

In a bid to champion empathy over callousness, singer Chinmayi Sripaada has publicly supported actor Arjun Kapoor amid an ongoing storm of online bullying. Sparks of controversy ignited after Kapoor's emotional tribute to his late mother drew relentless mockery.

Chinmayi took to social media, condemning the unfounded vitriol targeted at Kapoor, whose every action is often met with cynicism. She harshly criticized the persistent digital harassment and termed it 'emotional illiteracy' and 'performative cruelty.'

She further warned of the damaging, often hidden impact of such toxic interactions, stressing that society should rethink its response to emotional vulnerability, rather than shifting blame to women associated with men who face public scrutiny. Her remarks call for a collective reflection on the harmful nature of online harassment.