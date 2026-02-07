Left Menu

Salman Khan Joins RSS Centenary: A New Horizon of Unity

Bollywood star Salman Khan attended an RSS centenary event in Mumbai, listening intently to chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech. The event focused on RSS's commitment to national unity and societal contribution without seeking political power, attracting notable personalities like filmmaker Subhash Ghai and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:45 IST
Bollywood icon Salman Khan was in the limelight on Saturday as he attended an event in Mumbai celebrating the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The event was marked by a riveting speech from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, emphasizing the organization's mission of working for the country without opposing any entity.

Flanked by esteemed filmmaker Subhash Ghai and acclaimed lyricist, poet, and writer Prasoon Joshi, Khan listened attentively to the speech. Bhagwat spoke on the Sangh's dedication to national unity, acting without seeking political power, during the lecture series titled '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons,' held at the Nehru Centre in Worli.

The two-day event not only aimed to reflect on the RSS's historical journey and societal role but also sought to explore its future directions. Attendees included senior RSS leaders and invited speakers, sparking discussions and connecting with the public as part of the organization's centenary outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

