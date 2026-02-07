Salman Khan Joins RSS Centenary: A New Horizon of Unity

Bollywood icon Salman Khan was in the limelight on Saturday as he attended an event in Mumbai celebrating the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The event was marked by a riveting speech from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, emphasizing the organization's mission of working for the country without opposing any entity.

Flanked by esteemed filmmaker Subhash Ghai and acclaimed lyricist, poet, and writer Prasoon Joshi, Khan listened attentively to the speech. Bhagwat spoke on the Sangh's dedication to national unity, acting without seeking political power, during the lecture series titled '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons,' held at the Nehru Centre in Worli.

The two-day event not only aimed to reflect on the RSS's historical journey and societal role but also sought to explore its future directions. Attendees included senior RSS leaders and invited speakers, sparking discussions and connecting with the public as part of the organization's centenary outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)