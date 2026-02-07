Left Menu

Heartfelt Aid: Shiv Sena's Support to Bereaved Family

The Shiv Sena extended Rs 5 lakh assistance to a family in Pune who lost two children in a drowning accident. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde consoled the family, expressing empathy due to personal loss. A delegation later visited the family to deliver the financial aid.

Updated: 07-02-2026 19:08 IST
The Shiv Sena showed its compassionate side by providing financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to a grieving family in Pune district. The family lost two young children in a tragic drowning incident in Junnar on November 22.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached out to the family via video call, expressing his deep sorrow and relating to their pain due to his own personal experiences. He emphasized the irreplaceable void left by the loss of one's children.

In a gesture of solidarity, a delegation including MLA Sharad Sonawane and Shiv Sena Secretary Ram Repale visited the residence of the bereaved Inamdar family to present the cheque. This move underscores the party's commitment to supporting its community in times of need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

