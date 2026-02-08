Super Bowl Ads Spotlight Weight-Loss Drugs in Direct-to-Consumer Blitz

In a significant push toward direct-to-consumer marketing, leading pharmaceutical companies like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are investing substantially in Super Bowl ads to reach broad audiences with their weight-loss drugs.

Novo's Wegovy pill will debut in a 90-second spot featuring comedian Kenan Thompson, while Ro's campaign includes tennis icon Serena Williams. These ads highlight a wider industry shift as companies seek to capture market share with oral versions of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

The move underscores the growing competition and innovative advertising strategies used to engage consumers in the lucrative healthcare market, as companies work to make these treatments more accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)