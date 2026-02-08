Left Menu

The Symphony of Stitches: Unveiling the Future of Indian Menswear at FDCI

The FDCI India Men's Weekend commenced at Jaipur's Diggi Palace, showcasing innovative menswear collections by top designers. The event celebrated the fusion of craftsmanship, culture, and contemporary design, highlighting both traditional and modern aesthetics with collections from Samant Chauhan and others. It concludes with a grand display by J J Valaya.

The FDCI India Men's Weekend kicked off with a flourish at the historic Diggi Palace in Jaipur, spotlighting India's evolving menswear language. Day one, featuring designers like Samant Chauhan, Siddartha Tytler, and Rajesh Pratap Singh, set the bar high with collections that seamlessly blended craftsmanship, culture, and contemporary design.

Samant Chauhan's 'Rose' collection unfolded a narrative of innocence and devotion with its grey hues and floral accents. Siddartha Tytler's 'Miraas' paid homage to royal lineages with embroidered kurtas and regal accessories. Meanwhile, Rajesh Pratap Singh closed the day with a dramatic presentation combining tradition and modernity in innovative textiles.

Earlier showcases included Ashish N Soni's fluid menswear rooted in tactile comfort, Kommal and Ratool Sood's jewel-toned 'The Nocturne Collection,' and Paresh Lamba's 'Kaivalya,' exploring Indo-Western ceremonial styles. Initiated in 2008, FDCI's menswear platform has become a beacon for men's fashion, shaping industry narratives and nurturing talent. The event will conclude with J J Valaya's finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

