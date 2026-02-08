Left Menu

Remembering Sunil Thapa: A Legacy in Film

Veteran Nepalese actor Sunil Thapa, known for his roles in 'Mary Kom' and 'The Family Man', passed away at 68 due to a suspected cardiac arrest. Thapa played significant roles in over 300 Nepali films and earned a Filmfare nomination. Tributes poured in from peers including Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Thapa, a veteran Nepalese actor renowned for his performances in both South Asian and Bollywood films, has died at the age of 68 in Kathmandu. Thapa, who had a prolific career spanning decades, passed away from a suspected cardiac arrest shortly after being admitted to Norvic Hospital.

Thapa's filmography boasts over 300 Nepali films where he often portrayed villainous roles, making him a beloved anti-hero in the industry. His portrayal of 'Rate Kaila' in 'Chino' cemented his reputation as a formidable actor. His remarkable work took him across borders, featuring in Bollywood and regional Indian films, securing his position as a versatile actor.

Fellow actors such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas have paid tribute to Thapa, remembering him as a mentor and supporter during trying times. Chopra Jonas reflected on their work together in the biographical drama 'Mary Kom', where Thapa's portrayal earned him acclaim. His recent work in 'The Family Man' series continued to showcase his exceptional talent. Sunil Thapa's death marks the end of an era for the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

