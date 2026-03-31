Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra's Spiritual Journey: Reverence and Seva at Golden Temple

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where she participated in religious activities and shared glimpses of Punjabi culture. Her visit, which included performing Seva and enjoying local cuisine, coincides with her recent work on 'The Bluff' and upcoming projects in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:57 IST
Priyanka Chopra's Spiritual Journey: Reverence and Seva at Golden Temple
Priyanka Chopra offering Seva at Golden Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra made a spiritual stop at the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. The actress, who often resides abroad, made a heartfelt visit to pay her respects at Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib, immersing herself in the spiritual ambiance by listening to the soulful Gurbani Kirtan.

Chopra's presence stirred excitement among fellow devotees, yet she maintained a low profile, participating in the ritual of Darshan with genuine humility. Post-respects, she engaged in the humble service of washing dishes in the sacred Parikrama area. This visit, marked by simplicity, aligns with her ongoing stay in India.

Meanwhile, Chopra's social media post featuring an authentic Punjabi meal added a cultural layer to her visit. The spread included Amritsari kulchas, dal makhani, and chole, alongside yogurt and pickled condiments, resonating with the tune 'Sohni Lagdi' by Diljit Dosanjh. Her time in India also follows her filming of 'The Bluff' and preludes a collaboration on 'Varanasi' with filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, slated for a 2027 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Leadership Tussle: Siddaramaiah's Firm Stand

Karnataka's Leadership Tussle: Siddaramaiah's Firm Stand

 India
2
Mystery Surrounds Journalist's Abduction in Baghdad

Mystery Surrounds Journalist's Abduction in Baghdad

 Global
3
Odisha Corruption Bust: Massive Cash Seizure Linked to Officer

Odisha Corruption Bust: Massive Cash Seizure Linked to Officer

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Landslide Hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mining Operations

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Landslide Hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mining Operations

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026