Priyanka Chopra's Spiritual Journey: Reverence and Seva at Golden Temple

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra made a spiritual stop at the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. The actress, who often resides abroad, made a heartfelt visit to pay her respects at Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib, immersing herself in the spiritual ambiance by listening to the soulful Gurbani Kirtan.

Chopra's presence stirred excitement among fellow devotees, yet she maintained a low profile, participating in the ritual of Darshan with genuine humility. Post-respects, she engaged in the humble service of washing dishes in the sacred Parikrama area. This visit, marked by simplicity, aligns with her ongoing stay in India.

Meanwhile, Chopra's social media post featuring an authentic Punjabi meal added a cultural layer to her visit. The spread included Amritsari kulchas, dal makhani, and chole, alongside yogurt and pickled condiments, resonating with the tune 'Sohni Lagdi' by Diljit Dosanjh. Her time in India also follows her filming of 'The Bluff' and preludes a collaboration on 'Varanasi' with filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, slated for a 2027 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)