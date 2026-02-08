Shared Heritage: Strengthening India-Malaysia Bonds through Tamil Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the deep ties between India and Malaysia, rooted in a mutual appreciation for the Tamil language. This connection is evident across education, media, and cultural avenues in Malaysia.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Modi expressed optimism about the new audio-visual agreement between the two nations. The agreement is expected to deepen cultural exchanges, particularly through Tamil cinema and music, thus tightening the bond between the countries.

Modi noted that Malaysia hosts nearly three million people of Indian descent, primarily of Tamil origin, making it a hub for cultural convergence. During a luncheon with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Modi observed Ibrahim's admiration for the late Tamil actor and politician Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran (MGR), further illustrating the cultural bridge between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)