Left Menu

Shared Heritage: Strengthening India-Malaysia Bonds through Tamil Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the shared affection for the Tamil language between India and Malaysia, emphasizing its importance in education, media, and cultural life. The two countries are further cementing this bond through an audio-visual agreement, with a focus on Tamil cinema and cultural heritage projects like the Thiruvalluvar centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:06 IST
Shared Heritage: Strengthening India-Malaysia Bonds through Tamil Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the deep ties between India and Malaysia, rooted in a mutual appreciation for the Tamil language. This connection is evident across education, media, and cultural avenues in Malaysia.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Modi expressed optimism about the new audio-visual agreement between the two nations. The agreement is expected to deepen cultural exchanges, particularly through Tamil cinema and music, thus tightening the bond between the countries.

Modi noted that Malaysia hosts nearly three million people of Indian descent, primarily of Tamil origin, making it a hub for cultural convergence. During a luncheon with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Modi observed Ibrahim's admiration for the late Tamil actor and politician Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran (MGR), further illustrating the cultural bridge between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 Wo...

 Global
2
In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise in per capita income, 25-fold growth in GSDP: Amit Shah.

In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise i...

 India
3
India needs to get rid of communist ideology. Kerala will soon see change: HM Amit Shah in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

India needs to get rid of communist ideology. Kerala will soon see change: H...

 India
4
Maoist problem not linked to lack of development or merely law and order issue; it is ideology-driven challenge: Amit Shah

Maoist problem not linked to lack of development or merely law and order iss...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026