Shared Heritage: Strengthening India-Malaysia Bonds through Tamil Culture
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the shared affection for the Tamil language between India and Malaysia, emphasizing its importance in education, media, and cultural life. The two countries are further cementing this bond through an audio-visual agreement, with a focus on Tamil cinema and cultural heritage projects like the Thiruvalluvar centre.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the deep ties between India and Malaysia, rooted in a mutual appreciation for the Tamil language. This connection is evident across education, media, and cultural avenues in Malaysia.
Addressing the media on Sunday, Modi expressed optimism about the new audio-visual agreement between the two nations. The agreement is expected to deepen cultural exchanges, particularly through Tamil cinema and music, thus tightening the bond between the countries.
Modi noted that Malaysia hosts nearly three million people of Indian descent, primarily of Tamil origin, making it a hub for cultural convergence. During a luncheon with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Modi observed Ibrahim's admiration for the late Tamil actor and politician Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran (MGR), further illustrating the cultural bridge between the nations.
