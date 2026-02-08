Tragedy at Surajkund Fair: Swing Operator Arrested After Fatal Accident

A tragic incident unfolded at the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, with a catastrophic swing accident leading to the death of Haryana Police Inspector Jagdish Prasad and leaving 12 others injured. The 'Tsunami' ride, carrying 19 people, broke mid-air and crashed, resulting in chaos at the fairgrounds.

Authorities swiftly responded, arresting swing operator Mohammad Shakir and his staff member Nitesh for their alleged negligence. The tragedy has prompted an in-depth investigation led by a dedicated special investigation team to assess accountability and enforce safety compliance.

In response to the calamity, state officials extended condolences and financial support to the grieving family of Inspector Prasad, who died heroically trying to save others. The fair continues under heightened scrutiny, with certain areas temporarily closed for additional safety evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)