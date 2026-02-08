Left Menu

Tragedy at Surajkund Fair: Swing Operator Arrested After Fatal Accident

A tragic accident at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela resulted in the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad and injuries to 12 others after a swing snapped mid-air. A special investigation team has arrested two individuals responsible for operating the swing, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:01 IST
Tragedy at Surajkund Fair: Swing Operator Arrested After Fatal Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, with a catastrophic swing accident leading to the death of Haryana Police Inspector Jagdish Prasad and leaving 12 others injured. The 'Tsunami' ride, carrying 19 people, broke mid-air and crashed, resulting in chaos at the fairgrounds.

Authorities swiftly responded, arresting swing operator Mohammad Shakir and his staff member Nitesh for their alleged negligence. The tragedy has prompted an in-depth investigation led by a dedicated special investigation team to assess accountability and enforce safety compliance.

In response to the calamity, state officials extended condolences and financial support to the grieving family of Inspector Prasad, who died heroically trying to save others. The fair continues under heightened scrutiny, with certain areas temporarily closed for additional safety evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maoist problem not linked to lack of development or merely law and order issue; it is ideology-driven challenge: Amit Shah

Maoist problem not linked to lack of development or merely law and order iss...

 India
2
Govt doesn't want to fire single bullet and will welcome Maoists who surrender with red carpet: HM Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh.

Govt doesn't want to fire single bullet and will welcome Maoists who surrend...

 India
3
Railway Minister Calls for West Bengal's Cooperation on Infrastructure Projects

Railway Minister Calls for West Bengal's Cooperation on Infrastructure Proje...

 India
4
Ireland's Strategic Toss Decision Against Sri Lanka

Ireland's Strategic Toss Decision Against Sri Lanka

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026