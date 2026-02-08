Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Surajkund Fair: Safety Under Scrutiny

The Surajkund swing tragedy in Faridabad resulted in one death and eleven injuries, prompting the Haryana Chief Minister to demand a safety review. A state inquiry is underway following the death of police inspector Jagdish Prasad, with government promises of compensation and accountability measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Surajkund Fair: Safety Under Scrutiny
  • India

The Surajkund swing tragedy in Faridabad has claimed one life and left eleven injured, prompting a comprehensive safety review of public events by the Haryana government. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a government job for the family of the deceased police inspector, Jagdish Prasad, who died during rescue efforts.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the accident, which occurred when a swing crashed to the ground. The proprietor of the company responsible for installing the swings has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Several injured individuals are still receiving medical care.

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela, an annually celebrated event, is now under enhanced scrutiny to ensure no lapses in safety standards. The state has assured affected families of full support and financial assistance, reinforcing its commitment to public welfare and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

