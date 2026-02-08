Empowering Unions: Jharkhand's Mass Marriage Initiative
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar attended a mass marriage ceremony, organized by Hazaribag MP Manish Jaiswal, for differently abled, orphaned, and financially weak couples. The initiative, featuring performances by MP Manoj Tiwari, provided newlyweds with e-rickshaws and home appliances, showcasing an effort towards women's empowerment and enhancing livelihoods.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming event on Sunday, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar graced a mass marriage ceremony organized by Hazaribag MP Manish Jaiswal at Sidhu-Kanhu ground.
The occasion, distinguished by a musical performance from North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, saw 101 differently abled, orphaned, and financially weak couples getting married.
Highlighting a push for women's empowerment, each couple received e-rickshaws and 22 home appliances as wedding gifts, aiding their post-marriage life. Governor Gangwar admired Jaiswal's initiative, while a bride expressed gratitude for the support enabling her marriage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Governor
- Gangwar
- Marriages
- Empowerment
- Couples
- Poor
- Initiative
- Jaiswal
- Tiwari
ALSO READ
Rajasthan's Gram Utthan: Paving the Path to Rural Empowerment
'Farzi 2: Shahid Kapoor Hints at Sequel with New Instagram Post'
A Bold Budget: Women's Empowerment, Youth Upliftment at the Forefront
Shapoorji Pallonji Unveils Premium Row Houses in Joyville Howrah
Chinmayi Sripaada Stands Against Online Bullying: A Support for Arjun Kapoor