Empowering Unions: Jharkhand's Mass Marriage Initiative

In a heartwarming event on Sunday, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar graced a mass marriage ceremony organized by Hazaribag MP Manish Jaiswal at Sidhu-Kanhu ground.

The occasion, distinguished by a musical performance from North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, saw 101 differently abled, orphaned, and financially weak couples getting married.

Highlighting a push for women's empowerment, each couple received e-rickshaws and 22 home appliances as wedding gifts, aiding their post-marriage life. Governor Gangwar admired Jaiswal's initiative, while a bride expressed gratitude for the support enabling her marriage.

