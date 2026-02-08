Left Menu

Empowering Unions: Jharkhand's Mass Marriage Initiative

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar attended a mass marriage ceremony, organized by Hazaribag MP Manish Jaiswal, for differently abled, orphaned, and financially weak couples. The initiative, featuring performances by MP Manoj Tiwari, provided newlyweds with e-rickshaws and home appliances, showcasing an effort towards women's empowerment and enhancing livelihoods.

Ramgarh | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:01 IST
Empowering Unions: Jharkhand's Mass Marriage Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming event on Sunday, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar graced a mass marriage ceremony organized by Hazaribag MP Manish Jaiswal at Sidhu-Kanhu ground.

The occasion, distinguished by a musical performance from North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, saw 101 differently abled, orphaned, and financially weak couples getting married.

Highlighting a push for women's empowerment, each couple received e-rickshaws and 22 home appliances as wedding gifts, aiding their post-marriage life. Governor Gangwar admired Jaiswal's initiative, while a bride expressed gratitude for the support enabling her marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

