Arunachal CM Defends Dalai Lama Against Baseless Accusations

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, spoke out on Sunday against what he termed as 'irresponsible' attempts to link the revered Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein, via unfounded allegations. Reports suggesting the Dalai Lama's association with Epstein emerged recently, prompting widespread media coverage.

Khandu, taking to social media platform X, condemned what he saw as an egregious effort to tarnish a sacred institution. "Attempts to malign a sacred spiritual institution through misinformation are deeply irresponsible and condemnable," he noted.

The Dalai Lama's office swiftly issued a clarifying statement, dismissing claims of any interaction or meetings with Epstein. It unequivocally confirmed that the Dalai Lama has never had any personal or authorized contact with Epstein.

(With inputs from agencies.)