Boosted Insurance and Green Initiatives for Vaishno Devi Pilgrims
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has increased insurance coverage for pilgrims visiting the shrine, doubling it to Rs 10 lakh per person. In a board meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, various infrastructural and environmental initiatives were approved to enhance pilgrim experience and safety.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has approved an increase in the insurance cover for pilgrims, doubling it from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. This decision was made during a board meeting led by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, focusing on improving pilgrimage services.
The board not only reviewed ongoing projects but also set new standards for safety and quality. Ongoing works include the expansion of the pilgrim track, construction of the Shri Shankaracharya Temple, and development of a School for Divyangjan. Additionally, infrastructural projects like new temples and pilgrimage facilities continue to be prioritized.
Environmental sustainability and green initiatives, like the approved Annual Green Plan for 2026-27, are central to the board's agenda, with efforts to maintain cleanliness and greenery around Katra town. The new initiatives also include several efforts to include modern amenities while preserving the spiritual and natural environment.
