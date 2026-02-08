Temple Turmoil: Tusker's Rampage at Tripunithura
An elephant named Chamappuzha Unnikrishnan ran amok at the Tripunithura Poornathrayeesa Temple, injuring its mahout. The tusker became aggressive before a ritual, causing panic among devotees. Authorities quickly responded, evacuating the area and eventually restraining the elephant without further incident.
An alarming situation unfolded at the Tripunithura Poornathrayeesa Temple when an elephant, slated for the Athazha Seeveli ritual, suddenly turned aggressive.
The tusker, named Chamappuzha Unnikrishnan, injured its mahout before moving towards the temple office, causing panic among devotees in attendance. Efforts were swiftly made to calm the situation and evacuate the area.
Temple authorities, along with additional mahouts, managed to restrain the elephant. Brought there for a festival commencing Monday, the incident was contained without further injuries.
