Temple Turmoil: Tusker's Rampage at Tripunithura

An alarming situation unfolded at the Tripunithura Poornathrayeesa Temple when an elephant, slated for the Athazha Seeveli ritual, suddenly turned aggressive.

The tusker, named Chamappuzha Unnikrishnan, injured its mahout before moving towards the temple office, causing panic among devotees in attendance. Efforts were swiftly made to calm the situation and evacuate the area.

Temple authorities, along with additional mahouts, managed to restrain the elephant. Brought there for a festival commencing Monday, the incident was contained without further injuries.

