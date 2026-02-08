Left Menu

Temple Turmoil: Tusker's Rampage at Tripunithura

An elephant named Chamappuzha Unnikrishnan ran amok at the Tripunithura Poornathrayeesa Temple, injuring its mahout. The tusker became aggressive before a ritual, causing panic among devotees. Authorities quickly responded, evacuating the area and eventually restraining the elephant without further incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:44 IST
Temple Turmoil: Tusker's Rampage at Tripunithura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming situation unfolded at the Tripunithura Poornathrayeesa Temple when an elephant, slated for the Athazha Seeveli ritual, suddenly turned aggressive.

The tusker, named Chamappuzha Unnikrishnan, injured its mahout before moving towards the temple office, causing panic among devotees in attendance. Efforts were swiftly made to calm the situation and evacuate the area.

Temple authorities, along with additional mahouts, managed to restrain the elephant. Brought there for a festival commencing Monday, the incident was contained without further injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
3
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
4
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026