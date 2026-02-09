Left Menu

Music World Mourns as 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold Passes Away

3 Doors Down's lead singer, Brad Arnold, has passed away at the age of 47 after a battle with kidney cancer. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny lit up the Super Bowl halftime show with a tribute to Puerto Rican culture, featuring a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:28 IST
The music community is mourning the loss of Brad Arnold, the lead singer and founding member of the American rock band 3 Doors Down. Arnold, who had been battling advanced-stage kidney cancer, passed away at 47. The band had previously canceled their 2025 summer tour due to his illness.

In another notable entertainment moment, Bad Bunny delivered a vibrant and culturally rich performance during the Super Bowl halftime show. The Puerto Rican artist's energetic showcase was a tribute to his heritage and featured a surprise appearance by pop icon Lady Gaga.

Marking a historic moment for Latin music in mainstream America, the performance underscored the genre's growing influence and appeal, following last year's record-breaking halftime viewership with Kendrick Lamar.

