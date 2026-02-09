Left Menu

Rannvijay Singha: Thriving in Versatility and Passion

Rannvijay Singha focuses on playing diverse roles for creative fulfillment over financial gain, drawing inspiration from enduring cinema legends Dharmendra and Dev Anand. Initially stereotyped in roles mirroring his persona, he's now experimenting with varied characters, including a significant role in Netflix's 'Kohrra 2'.

Rannvijay Singha
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rannvijay Singha has reached a stage in his career where creative satisfaction is his priority over monetary gain. Citing cinema icons like Dharmendra and Dev Anand as inspirations, Singha aspires to have a varied career and strong friendships during his acting journey, much like his heroes.

Singha rose to fame in the early 2000s, winning 'MTV Roadies' and later hosting it while also branching into acting with films such as 'Toss: A Flip of Destiny', 'London Dreams', and 'Action Replayy'. After roles that mirrored his real-life persona, he's embracing more diverse characters, acknowledging the satisfaction it brings.

In Netflix's upcoming 'Kohrra 2', Singha plays a key suspect in a murder investigation, excited to work with the show's creator, Sudip Sharma. Despite intense scenes, the positive working environment bolstered his experience. Singha reflects on his career choices, valuing the adventurous path from his 'Roadies' days to now as fulfilling and lucky.

