Kangana Ranaut Backs RSS Chief's Push for Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut supports RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's call for awarding Veer Savarkar the Bharat Ratna, asserting the freedom fighter's legacy surpasses the honor. Ranaut emphasized it would be a proud moment for India, echoing Bhagwat's sentiments about the award enhancing the honor's prestige.
In a strong statement of support, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has endorsed RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks regarding freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's eligibility for the Bharat Ratna award. Ranaut argued that Savarkar's contributions to India far exceed the honor itself, and receiving the award would be a matter of national pride.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently addressed the ongoing debate around conferring the Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar. Speaking at a lecture series focused on '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons', Bhagwat remarked that awarding Savarkar would elevate the prestige of the Bharat Ratna. He expressed his willingness to advocate for the cause if given the chance.
Veer Savarkar, a revered freedom fighter, poet, writer, and social reformer, was born on May 28, 1883. Despite enduring severe hardship during his incarceration by the British, he emerged as a leading figure in the Hindu Mahasabha. Through his writings and actions, Savarkar made significant contributions to India's quest for independence.
