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Uproar in UP: Row Over Freedom Fighters' Statues Demands Administrative Chessboard Shuffle

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred 27 IPS officers amidst controversy over the demolition of freedom fighters' statues in Shahjahanpur. The statues of Ashfaqulla Khan, Roshan Lal, and Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil were destroyed during road work. Public outrage led to administrative reshuffles and protests seeking justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:23 IST
Uproar in UP: Row Over Freedom Fighters' Statues Demands Administrative Chessboard Shuffle
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday orchestrated a major reshuffle, transferring 27 IPS officers, due to a growing controversy surrounding the demolition of statues of freedom fighters in Shahjahanpur.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, entangled in the dispute, was moved to a new post as Commandant of the 38th PAC Battalion in Aligarh, with Saurabh Dixit from Firozabad stepping into his role. The turmoil followed the March 22 night demolition of statues of Ashfaqulla Khan, Roshan Lal, and Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil during a road project executed by a private company, leading to public outrage.

Protests erupted, pressuring for an investigation as the incident resulted in the suspension of engineers allegedly absent during the demolition. Statues were restored by March 26 upon orders from the Chief Minister, amidst wider administrative changes and demands for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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